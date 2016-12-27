





Toyota City, Japan, Dec 27, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for November 2016, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.November 2016 Resultshttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaNovember1227.jpgNovember 2016 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- First increase in two monthsDaihatsu- Seventh consecutive month of increaseHino- First increase in two monthsToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in two monthsSales in JapanToyota- First increase in two months- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 4,435 units (8.2 percent decrease)- Minivehicle sales totaled 2,721 units (15.5 percent increase)- 47.0 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (2.7 percentage point decrease)- 31.4 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.1 percentage point increase)Daihatsu- Second consecutive month of increase- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 49,900 units (1.5 percent decrease); first decrease in two months- 34.5 percent share of minivehicle market (0.5 percentage point increase)Hino- First increase in three months- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,900 units (2.0 percent increase); first increase in three months- 37.1 percent share of the truck(1) market (3.6 percentage point decrease)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in two months- 44.9 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.8 percentage point decrease)ExportsToyota- Decreased; due to decreased exports to Latin America, Europe, Oceania, and the Middle EastDaihatsu- Decreased; due to decreased exports to Latin America, Asia, and the Middle EastHino- Decreased; due to decreased exports to North America, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- DecreasedProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First increase in three months; due to increased production in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; record high for a single monthDaihatsu- Seventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Eighth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in three months; record high for a single monthYear to Date (January 1 to November 30, 2016)http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaYeartoDate1227.jpg(1) Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more; excluding imported trucksAbout ToyotaSupported by people around the world, Toyota Motor Corporation (TSE: 7203; NYSE: TM), has endeavored since its establishment in 1937 to serve society by creating better products. As of the end of December 2013, Toyota conducts its business worldwide with 52 overseas manufacturing companies in 27 countries and regions. Toyota's vehicles are sold in more than 170 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.