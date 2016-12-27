NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC: LARGE UNDERGROUND CABLE CONTRACT TO CABLE SEGMENT AND GROUP'S PRELIMINARY INFORMATION FOR 2016 Neo Industrial Plc's subsidiary Reka Cables Ltd has received a substantial contract for underground power cables. The value of the contract is approximately EUR 12 million and the deliveries will be made during 2017 and 2018. The underground power cables are used when building grids that are not vulnerable to weather conditions.



The company's turnover has continued its growth also during the last part of the year. The company estimates the turnover to be close to EUR 100 million (84.6). The operating result of the entire year is estimated to be between EUR 5.5 - 6.5 million.



Hyvinkää, December 27, 2016 Ralf Sohlström Managing Director



Further information: Ralf Sohlström, Managing Director, tel. +35840 770 2720



www.neoindustrial.fi/en



Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.