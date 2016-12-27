Gunnebo Group Appoints Karin Wallström SVP Marketing & Communications

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a new position in the Group covering marketing, brand management and communications which will be part of the Group's Executive Team.

Karin holds a Master's degree in Accounting and Finance from the Gothenburg School of Economics and Commercial Law. She has been working with Investor Relations, Communication and Marketing in Gunnebo since 2003, and as Marketing & Communication Director since 2009. Prior to joining Gunnebo, she worked as a financial journalist.

GUNNEBO AB (publ)

Group Communications

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Lange, President & CEO, tel. +46 10 2095 057, or

Karin Wallström, Marketing & Communication Director, tel. +46 10 2095 026

