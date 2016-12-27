sprite-preloader
27.12.2016 | 08:19
Gunnebo Group Appoints Karin Wallström SVP Marketing & Communications

Karin Wallström has been appointed SVP Marketing & Communications for the Gunnebo Group as of January 1, 2017.

PR Newswire

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 27, 2016

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a new position in the Group covering marketing, brand management and communications which will be part of the Group's Executive Team.

Karin holds a Master's degree in Accounting and Finance from the Gothenburg School of Economics and Commercial Law. She has been working with Investor Relations, Communication and Marketing in Gunnebo since 2003, and as Marketing & Communication Director since 2009. Prior to joining Gunnebo, she worked as a financial journalist.

GUNNEBO AB (publ)
Group Communications

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Lange, President & CEO, tel. +46 10 2095 057, or
Karin Wallström, Marketing & Communication Director, tel. +46 10 2095 026

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/gunnebo/r/gunnebo-group-appoints-karin-wallstrom-svp-marketing---communications,c2154156

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/893/2154156/607540.pdf

PDF


© 2016 PR Newswire