

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial confidence improved at the end of the year after easing for two consecutive months, survey data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed Tuesday.



The industrial sentiment index came in at 1 in December versus -4 in November. The reading thus matched its long-term average.



At the same time, construction confidence improved as the order book moved close to normal. The corresponding index rose to zero from -7 a month ago.



The services confidence indicator climbed to 16 from 12 in November. The index stayed above the long-term average of 13.



The retail trade confidence strengthened in December despite a decrease in sales volume. The indes reading was -5 versus a revised reading of -9 in November.



