

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major counterparts in the pre-European session on Tuesday.



The pound advanced to 1.2635 against the Swiss franc, its strongest since December 22.



The pound rose back to 144.14 against the yen, heading to pierce its early 4-day high of 144.21.



The pound bounced off to 0.8499 against the euro and 1.2283 against the greenback, from its early low of 0.8525 and a 4-day low of 1.2254, respectively.



The pound is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the franc, 148.5 against the yen, 0.82 against the euro and 1.32 against the greenback.



