Alfa Laval PureBallast Receives U.S. Coast Guard Type Approval

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am very pleased with the type approval, as it confirms the reliable performance of our ballast water treatment system. We now have a system approved by both U.S. Coast Guard and the International Maritime Organization" says Peter Leifland, President of the Marine & Diesel division in Alfa Laval.

Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 receives the US Coast Guard type approval for usage in all water salinities, including fresh water. It follows upon two and a half years of compliance testing, according to the strict demands of the Environmental Protection Agency's "Environmental Technology Verification" (EPA ETV) testing protocol. The tests were performed at DHI's test facilities in Denmark, supervised by DNV GL as the independent laboratory.

Alfa Laval PureBallast, developed in cooperation with Wallenius Water, was the first chemical-free solution for ballast water treatment certified by IMO (the International Maritime Organization).

The Ballast Water Convention was ratified in September this year and will enter into force on September 8, 2017. On this date newly built vessels must have a ballast water treatment systems installed while existing vessels need to install a ballast water treatment system during their next dry-dock, which will have to be within a five-year period.

Did you know that.. ballast water treatment prevents the spread of invasive species by ensuring that no viable organisms are present when the water is de-ballasted?

