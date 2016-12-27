Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA), the global leader in food and environment testing, announces that it has acquired ASL Análises Ambientais ("ASL"), one of the leading environment testing service providers in Brazil.

As one of the largest environment testing service providers in the domestic market, ASL serves consulting and industrial companies across Brazil. The company employs about 150 staff and expects to generate revenues in excess of BRL 25m in 2016, with EBITDA margin already at Group objective.

As one of the first signatories of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)1, Brazil has one of the broadest environmental legislations in the world, although enforcement has been sometimes less strong outside of São Paulo. Adoption of regulations by other states in the country should drive further growth in the market. The acquisition of ASL reinforces Eurofins' leading domestic footprint to leverage its expertise in helping companies comply with existing, as well as future regulations.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "ASL, together with Anatech, which we acquired in 2014, expands Eurofins' footprint to become the largest environment testing service provider in Brazil. This transaction reinforces our local footprint and complements our leading position in the domestic food testing market. In return, ASL will have access to the Group's entire portfolio of competencies, logistics and clients, which should allow it to further expand market share."

