ClinicAll Eye Tracking

NEUSS, Germany, December 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

- Cross reference: Picture is available via epa european pressphoto agency (http://www.epa.eu)-

Many people depend on modern communication aids when interacting with computers. Devices with such input aids are often indispensable as they are the only way for some patients to participate in the modern media world or to communicate with others.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452033/ClinicAll.jpg )



ClinicAll now also provides bedside terminals with eye tracking for patients suffering from multiple sclerosis, myasthenia, spastic, ALS or other neuromuscular illnesses that strongly affect their ability to move. A module with a special camera registers and analyzes the patient's eye movement - special software on the terminal converts this into control commandos for the cursor without time lag. Depending on the chosen configuration, a mouse click can be triggered by blinking or by staring at the button (auto click).

A screen keyboard or special communication software enables the patient to create texts or activate voice output in order for the patient to be understood by other people. Thanks to the Windows operating system, the ClinicAll bedside terminals can easily be equipped with any such well-established software.

It has been possible to minimize the necessity for regular module recalibration, which increases usability.

Eye tracking can be mounted on any ClinicAll bedside terminal directly underneath the screen with a magnetic mounting system. This does not negatively impact the way the device can be used or handled in any way - the device can still be applied as usual by nurses and doctors. If required, the eye tracking module can be moved to another bedside terminal at any time.

ClinicAll also supplies its bedside terminals to private users, for example, in cases where family members are long-term carers for their patients. Eye tracking can also provide incredible relief to certain patient groups as it enables communication and can really improve a patient's comfort.

ClinicAll Germany GmbH; Mrs S.Hering; E-Mail:sh@clinicall.de; phone:+4921315281330; http://www.clinicall.de