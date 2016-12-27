Maison Mumm, Icon of Victory Thanks to Thomas Coville

LONDON, December 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Maison Mumm, the icon of celebration was proud to play a central role in Thomas Coville'scelebration in achieving his world tour record in 49days and 3hours.

Throughout its history, Maison Mumm has been dedicated to pushing limits in the pursuit of victory, and seeking international adventurers who are breaking boundaries to shape our future. From the beginning, Maison Mumm has accompanied daring achievers, sharing common values of passion, commitment and the quest for excellence. These are the same core values that lie in the heart of Thomas Coville, skipper of SODEBO Ultim' trimaran,and Maison Mumm.