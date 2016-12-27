sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 27.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.12.2016 | 09:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Maison Mumm, Icon of Victory Thanks to Thomas Coville

LONDON, December 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Maison Mumm, the icon of celebration was proud to play a central role in Thomas Coville'scelebration in achieving his world tour record in 49days and 3hours.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452340/Maison_Mumm_Thomas_Coville.jpg )

Throughout its history, Maison Mumm has been dedicated to pushing limits in the pursuit of victory, and seeking international adventurers who are breaking boundaries to shape our future. From the beginning, Maison Mumm has accompanied daring achievers, sharing common values of passion, commitment and the quest for excellence. These are the same core values that lie in the heart of Thomas Coville, skipper of SODEBO Ultim' trimaran,and Maison Mumm.



© 2016 PR Newswire