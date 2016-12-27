27 December 2016 Announcement No. 73/2016



On 15 November 2016, Topdanmark announced a buy-back programme of up to DKK 650m in its company announcement No. 67/2016. The buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014, the "Market Abuse Regulation".



This buy-back programme is part of an overall buy-back programme of a total of DKK 1,450m, until 17 February 2017, approved by the DFSA.



Before 23 February 2017, Topdanmark apply for DFSA-approval of the additional buy-back of DKK 200m, due to the upgrade. Accordingly, execution of the buy-back should take place in 2017.



In the period 12 February 2016 to 14 November 2016, shares at a value of DKK 1,000m were bought back, of the total DKK 1,450m share buy-back programme.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in the period from 19 December to 23 December 2016:



Number Average Transaction of shares purchase value (DKK) price (DKK) 19 December 2016 45,000 178.17 8,017,650 20 December 2016 45,000 179.51 8,077,950 21 December 2016 45,000 179.97 8,098,650 22 December 2016 44,000 180.16 7,927,040 23 December 2016 20,000 180.67 3,613,400 Total accumulated in the period 199,000 179.57 35,734,690 Total accumulated under the buy-back 7,039,840 1,226,095,823 programme



Following the transactions stated above, Topdanmark's holding of own shares is 7,709,000 shares, corresponding to 8.11% of the share capital.



Detailed and aggregated transaction data concerning the share buy-back are attached in compliance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Please direct any queries to: Steffen Heegaard, Group Communications and IR Director



Tel: +45 44 74 40 17 Mobile tel: +45 40 25 35 24



Topdanmark A/S Reg.No. 78040017 Borupvang 4 2750 Ballerup



