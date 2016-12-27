Company announcement 27 December 2016 Company announcement No. 59/2016



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 51



On 2 February 2016, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is executed under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 9 billion will be made in the period from 4 February 2016 to no later than 3 February 2017.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 51:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 41,661,213 7,846,053,857 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 December 2016 160,000 213.65 34,184,000 -------------------- 20 December 2016 170,000 213.99 36,378,300 -------------------- 21 December 2016 172,000 213.65 36,747,800 -------------------- 22 December 2016 165,000 213.95 35,301,750 -------------------- 23 December 2016 150,000 215.04 32,256,000 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 51 817,000 174,867,850 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 42,478,213 8,020,921,707 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 44,799,495 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.55% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



