COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 70/2016 - 27 DECEMBER 2016



On 2 March 2016, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 10/2016 of 1 March 2016. The programme is carried out on the same terms, but from 3 July 2016 under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 2 March 2016 to 28 February 2017. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 450 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,250,108 299.81 374,795,262.72 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 December 2016 2,447 271.91 665,365.73 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 December 2016 1,763 270.14 476,259.46 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 December 2016 12,014 269.71 3,240,301.95 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 December 2016 4,201 266.74 1,120,576.42 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 December 2016 8,851 267.61 2,368,590.44 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,279,384 299.10 382,666,356.72 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,591,225 shares, corresponding to 2.9% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 54,100,000, including treasury shares.



