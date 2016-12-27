Copenhagen, Denmark, 2016-12-27 10:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



27 December 2016



Report No. 23/2016



Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



The members of the Executive Board have received part of their fixed compensation in the form of Danske Bank shares as follows (number of shares of each DKK 10)



Thomas F. Borgen 397



Tonny Thierry Andersen 237



Lars Stensgaard Mørch 218



Jim Ditmore 218



Glenn Söderholm 225



Gilbert Kohnke 202



Jacob Aarup-Andersen 186



Jesper Nielsen 171



For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609662