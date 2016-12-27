Copenhagen, Denmark, 2016-12-27 10:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
27 December 2016
Report No. 23/2016
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
The members of the Executive Board have received part of their fixed compensation in the form of Danske Bank shares as follows (number of shares of each DKK 10)
Thomas F. Borgen 397
Tonny Thierry Andersen 237
Lars Stensgaard Mørch 218
Jim Ditmore 218
Glenn Söderholm 225
Gilbert Kohnke 202
Jacob Aarup-Andersen 186
Jesper Nielsen 171
For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609662
