

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were flat to slightly higher in early trade Tuesday as traders returned to their desks after the Christmas break. Trade volumes were somewhat sluggish, with the London market closed for Boxing Day.



Underlying sentiment remained broadly positive after data showed profits earned by China's industrial firms continued to accelerate in November.



While Asian shares ended a lackluster session on a mixed note, U.S. stock futures pointed to a cautious opening later in the day.



Closer home, the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally higher at 359.98 in opening deals, with banks trading mostly higher, after the European Central Bank told Italian troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena that it needs about 8.8 billion euros ($9.2 billion) of capital to bolster its balance sheet. Trading in shares of Monte Paschi remained suspended.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were up 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



Parmalat shares soared almost 10 percent after France's Lactalis announced a buyout of the Italian diary group.



On a light day on the economic front, data from the labor ministry showed that French unemployment decreased for the third consecutive month in November for the first time since 2008.



U.S. reports on home prices, consumer confidence and regional manufacturing activity are slated for release later in the day.



