Stock exchange release, 27 December 2016, 12.35 pm (EET)



F-Secure Corporation will publish its interim reports during 2017 as follows:



-- Q4/2016 and Full year 2016: 16 February 2017 -- Q1/2017: 4 May 2017 -- Q2/2017: 10 August 2017 -- Q3/2017: 9 November 2017



Annual General Meeting



-- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 5 April 2017 -- Shareholders' proposals to the agenda of the meeting shall be sent latest on 10 February 2017 -- The Annual Report for 2016 will be published on the Company's website latest on 15 March 2017



The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date.



F-Secure Corporation



More information:



Tapio Pesola, Investor Relations Manager +358 44 373 46 93 investor-relations@f-secure.com