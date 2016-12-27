In the period 19 December 2016 to 23 December 2016, Alm. Brand bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 6.5 million as part of the increased share buyback programme of up to DKK 400 million announced on 26 April 2016. In aggregate, shares of DKK 333.5 million have been bought back, equivalent to 83.4% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during the period:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 19 December 2016 27,380 54.00 1,478,520 20 December 2016 26,190 53.82 1,409,546 21 December 2016 22,619 53.60 1,212,378 22 December 2016 22,619 53.11 1,201,295 23 December 2016 22,619 53.13 1,201,747 Accumulated during the period 121,427 53.56 6,503,487 Accumulated under the share 7,003,198 47.62 333,514,237 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 9,987,896 own shares, equivalent to 5.8% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:



Susanne Biltoft, Head of Information and Investor Relation, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.



Detailed transaction data



19 December 20 December 21 December 22 December 23 December 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s



------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 27.380 54,00 26.190 53,82 21.995 53,60 21.847 53,11 22.152 53,13 TRQX 0 0 0 672 53,00 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 159 53,50 0 426 53,00 BATD 0 0 180 53,75 0 0 CHIX 0 0 285 53,66 100 53,00 41 53,00 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 27.380 54,00 26.190 53,82 22.619 53,60 22.619 53,11 22.619 53,13 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



19 December 2016



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 27.380 54,00 ---------------------------------------------- 567 54,00 XCSE 20161219 09:54:44.644000 433 54,00 XCSE 20161219 09:54:44.644000 1.000 54,00 XCSE 20161219 10:32:00.037000 18 54,00 XCSE 20161219 11:15:47.133000 73 54,00 XCSE 20161219 11:15:47.133000 909 54,00 XCSE 20161219 11:15:47.133000 36 54,00 XCSE 20161219 13:15:17.598000 200 54,00 XCSE 20161219 13:15:17.598000 764 54,00 XCSE 20161219 13:15:17.598000 1.000 54,00 XCSE 20161219 13:20:06.223000 500 54,00 XCSE 20161219 14:00:51.489000 123 54,00 XCSE 20161219 14:00:51.489000 377 54,00 XCSE 20161219 14:00:51.489000 542 54,00 XCSE 20161219 15:28:17.545000 183 54,00 XCSE 20161219 15:28:17.545000 416 54,00 XCSE 20161219 15:28:17.545000 359 54,00 XCSE 20161219 15:28:17.545000 500 54,00 XCSE 20161219 16:41:24.847000 871 54,00 XCSE 20161219 16:41:24.847000 500 54,00 XCSE 20161219 16:41:24.847000 94 54,00 XCSE 20161219 16:41:24.847000 100 54,00 XCSE 20161219 16:41:24.847000 100 54,00 XCSE 20161219 16:41:24.847000 1.835 54,00 XCSE 20161219 16:41:24.847000 15.880 54,00 XCSE 20161219 16:47:35.276179



20 December 2016



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 26.190 53,82 ---------------------------------------------- 3.000 54,00 XCSE 20161220 14:25:51.942000 2.000 53,75 XCSE 20161220 15:38:34.793705 1.500 53,75 XCSE 20161220 16:22:26.611746 4.500 53,75 XCSE 20161220 16:40:28.043764 15.190 53,82 XCSE 20161220 16:52:34.601605



21 December 2016



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 22.619 53,60 ---------------------------------------------- 1.724 53,50 XCSE 20161221 10:53:06.969000 180 53,75 BATD 20161221 12:16:59.893000 179 53,75 CHIX 20161221 12:16:59.894000 1.641 54,00 XCSE 20161221 12:16:59.948000 776 53,50 XCSE 20161221 14:11:57.887000 53 53,50 CHIX 20161221 14:12:11.920000 53 53,50 CHIX 20161221 14:12:15.142000 159 53,50 BATE 20161221 14:12:20.731000 1.119 53,50 XCSE 20161221 14:12:21.886000 260 53,50 XCSE 20161221 14:12:22.244000 356 53,50 XCSE 20161221 14:12:24.497000 1.000 53,50 XCSE 20161221 15:55:57.926000 2.000 53,50 XCSE 20161221 16:37:14.525000 13.119 53,60 XCSE 20161221 16:39:50.879919



22 December 2016



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 22.619 53,11 ---------------------------------------------- 500 53,00 XCSE 20161222 10:39:29.763000 347 53,00 XCSE 20161222 14:43:05.863000 10 53,00 TRQX 20161222 15:02:07.750000 416 53,50 XCSE 20161222 15:26:51.566000 1.084 53,50 XCSE 20161222 15:26:51.566000 500 53,50 XCSE 20161222 15:26:51.566000 224 53,00 TRQX 20161222 16:03:15.890000 224 53,00 TRQX 20161222 16:03:15.890000 214 53,00 TRQX 20161222 16:03:15.890000 685 53,00 XCSE 20161222 16:11:05.219000 105 53,00 XCSE 20161222 16:11:05.219000 500 53,00 XCSE 20161222 16:17:48.027000 427 53,00 XCSE 20161222 16:34:55.361000 426 53,00 XCSE 20161222 16:34:55.361000 46 53,00 CHIX 20161222 16:39:57.912000 54 53,00 CHIX 20161222 16:39:57.912000 949 53,00 XCSE 20161222 16:45:05.506000 244 53,00 XCSE 20161222 16:45:29.955000 1.375 53,00 XCSE 20161222 16:45:29.955000 244 53,00 XCSE 20161222 16:45:29.955000 286 53,00 XCSE 20161222 16:45:29.955000 61 53,00 XCSE 20161222 16:45:35.982000 579 53,00 XCSE 20161222 16:45:35.982000 13.119 53,11 XCSE 20161222 16:49:07.503671



23 December 2016



Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 22.619 53,13 ---------------------------------------------- 200 53,00 BATE 20161223 09:19:15.532000 25 53,00 BATE 20161223 09:43:32.134000 227 53,50 XCSE 20161223 10:17:06.045000 1.000 53,50 XCSE 20161223 10:17:06.045000 700 53,50 XCSE 20161223 10:17:06.045000 573 53,50 XCSE 20161223 10:17:06.045000 1.280 53,00 XCSE 20161223 11:55:49.700000 89 53,00 XCSE 20161223 12:02:59.514000 203 53,00 XCSE 20161223 12:08:53.480000 140 53,00 XCSE 20161223 12:13:13.821000 63 53,00 XCSE 20161223 12:18:23.947000 1.000 53,00 XCSE 20161223 12:51:14.945000 1.027 53,00 XCSE 20161223 15:59:58.575000 201 53,00 BATE 20161223 15:59:58.585000 41 53,00 CHIX 20161223 15:59:58.585000 2.731 53,00 XCSE 20161223 16:14:42.831000 13.119 53,13 XCSE 20161223 16:51:05.208451



