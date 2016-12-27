Is FB Stock a Media Stock?CEO Mark Zuckerberg has finally admitted that Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) is more than just a tech company; an admission that he hopes will stop the bleeding of FB stock.For those who may not know, FB stock has been getting crushed ever since the election. The fake news stories that went viral on Facebook-which some people claim swung the presidential election-have become a real drag on the outlook of FB stock.Things got worse when a deranged man allegedly acted on one of the fake news stories. A gunman.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...