Comptel Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 December 2016, 1.15 PM EET



Comptel has received withholding tax refunds regarding the years 2007-2011. Comptel has previously made stock exchange releases about favorable court decisions regarding these refunded withholding taxes. The received amount of tax refunds and interest is about 3.7M EUR.



Comptel will record these refunds as well as other withholding tax receivables based on the previous favorable court decisions in the year 2016 financial reports. Comptel has still about 0.9M EUR open receivables related to Indian withholding taxes after the refunds.



For further information, please contact:



Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO, tel. +358 9 7001131



Distribution:



NASDAQ Helsinki



Major media



www.comptel.com



About Comptel Corporation



Life is digital moments. Comptel perfects these by transforming how you serve, meet and respond to the needs of "Generation Cloud" customers.



Our solutions allow you to innovate rich communications services instantly, master the orchestration of service and order flows, capture data-in-motion and refine your decision-making. We apply intelligence to reduce friction in your business.



Comptel has enabled the delivery of digital and communications services to more than 2 billion people. Every day, we care for more than 20% of all mobile usage data. Nearly 300 service providers across 90 countries have trusted us to perfect customers' digital moments.



For more information, visit www.comptel.com.