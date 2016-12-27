477 Students of Resonance Qualified all the Three Categories of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY), a Prestigious Exam Run by the Central Government

KOTA, India, December 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The Managing Director of Resonance, Mr. RK Verma told that 477 students qualified the exam, out of which 211 were classroom students and 266 are from Distance Learning Program division. He also reported that 292 students in SX Category (Students of Class XII Science), 184 students of SA Category (Students of Class XI Science) and 1 student of SB Category (Students of First Year, Undergraduate Program Science) qualified in KVPY. As per the information, out of 292 students in SX Category, 124 studentsof regular classroom and 168 students from Distant Learning Program Division qualified the exam. Under SA Category too, 87 students of regular classroom and 97 students from Distant Learning Program Division qualified the exam. Sir RK Verma told that in the previous years also Resonites have demonstrated the astounding performance. In the year 2011 and 2013, under SA Category, Yash Gupta and Bhavya Chaudhary clinched AIR 1 in KVPY. Aniket Bajpai also bagged AIR 2 under SA Category in the year 2012. Likewise, in the year 2015, Yash Jain (Rajasthan), Ninaad Huigol (Karnataka) and Anubhav Satpati (Odisha) were titled as the state toppers respectively.

He also added that it is the determination and perseverance of students who work hard to achieve their goals. Amidst everything, it is also the relentless efforts of Resonance, who constantly motivated and inspired them to work hard.

Sir RK Verma also said that students of Class XI and XII can participate in KVPY. The minimum eligibility area required to qualify in KVPY is 80% in Class X Boards. An interview is faced by the students who qualify the written exam.The one who qualifies the interviewwill beentitled for a scholarship, with a specific end goal to upgrade their interest towards research in the field of Medicines and Engineering.

Resonance wishes all the students good luck for the final stage.

