HONKARAKENNE OYJSTOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE27 December 2016 at 1:30 p.m. HONKARAKENNE FINANCIAL REPORTING AND PUBLICATION SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2017 Honkarakenne Oyj will change its financial reporting schedule from the beginning of 2017 and in the future will publish financial reviews twice a year. Honkarakenne Oyj will publish its financial results Jan-Dec 2016 on Thursday 16 February 2017. Half year financial report Jan-Jun 2017 will be published on Thursday 10 August 2017. Annual Report 2016 will be published on the company's web pages at www.honka.com at latest in week 11 in 2017.



Honkarakenne Oyj's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday 7 April 2017. The Board of Directors will give a separate invitation to the Annual General Meeting at a later date. Honkarakenne Oyj Marko Saarelainen President and CEO



