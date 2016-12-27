sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 27.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,677 Euro		-0,014
-2,03 %
WKN: A1C15L ISIN: CA74164W1068 Ticker-Symbol: 9PM 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRIMERO MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRIMERO MINING CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,704
0,746
13:05
0,712
0,733
13:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRIMERO MINING CORP
PRIMERO MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRIMERO MINING CORP0,677-2,03 %