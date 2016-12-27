RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/27/16 -- Appian today announced Appian Cloud's expansion to include local data hosting in the United Kingdom. This provides increased options for UK customers in building, deploying and scaling powerful business applications within the secure Appian Cloud environment. An immense advantage for organizations executing digital transformation strategies, benefits of Appian Cloud include low startup costs, fast deployment, predictable cost structures and rapid return-on-investment. Currently leveraged by top organizations around the world, Appian Cloud is being deployed across a variety of industries including financial services, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, public sector, and others. Appian Cloud already has a large roster of UK customers including John Lewis, MHRA, Punch Taverns, Bupa, Hansard Global plc and more.

"Appian is expanding cloud support in regions around the world to ensure our customers can leverage the benefits when driving their digital transformation strategies," said Myles Weber, CIO at Appian. "It is critical given today's ever-changing digital landscape that organizations are empowered to make business decisions quickly, efficiently and effectively. Our customers are looking to optimize their business operations through Appian's low-code approach. When combined with cloud delivery, users experience a seamless and further accelerated transition."

The expansion within the UK enhances Appian Cloud's worldwide local availability, complementing its existing availability in 23 zones across USA East (Virginia), USA West (California), USA GovCloud (Oregon), Ireland, Germany, Brazil, Australia, Singapore and most recently, Canada. Local availability is a key success driver for Appian Cloud, which has seen software revenue growth in excess of 45 percent year-over-year for the past four completed fiscal years.

In addressing the security landscape and concerns around the cloud environment, Appian Cloud has an extensive collection of security accreditations, making it a highly trusted platform for rapid application development. Appian is accredited for HIPAA, SOC 2 and SOC 3, The PCI Data Security Standard, G-Cloud 8 Framework and more. In addition, Appian has FedRamp 2.0 certification, a US government-wide program that verifies an established and highly secure environment that has withstood comprehensive audit review, and delivers significant time and cost savings. Appian Cloud also offers industry-leading reliability, with 24×7 system monitoring, a 99.95% SLA uptime guarantee and local IT support.

About Appian

Appian delivers an enterprise platform for digital transformation that enables organizations to revolutionize their customer experience, optimize their business operations, and master global risk and compliance. Powered by industry leading Business Process Management (BPM) and Case Management capabilities, Appian's low-code approach can radically accelerate the time it takes to build and deploy powerful, modern applications, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

