GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/27/16 -- GreenHouse Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRSU) ("GH Solutions"), a company focused on creating and offering nutritional products with hemp supplements, announced today that the Company's Chief Operating Officer, John Michak, has published a letter to Shareholders outlining the current efforts and the future goals of the Company.

"This last year certainly provided some challenges; not just to GH Solutions, but to every company in this industry," stated John Michak, COO of GH Solutions. "As the hemp industry is navigating through towards universal acceptance, we will continue to monitor the regulatory environment in the US and abroad to make sure that we can continue to provide our products as well as launch additional products into this burgeoning market," he continued. "We've been thrilled with the acceptance of our first commercial product: KOIOS Raspberry Wonder. It is our intention to continue launching products throughout 2017 and become a true player in the hemp marketplace," Mr. Michak concluded.

The letter includes some of the following accomplishments made by the Company over the past year:

Creation of a Joint Venture with Koios, LLC (www.mentaltitan.com)

Formulation and launch of Raspberry Wonder with Hemp (our first commercial product)

Re-branding of the Company to "GH Solutions"

Fulfilled the initial orders for the Raspberry Wonder with Hemp and rolled the products out into stores throughout the United States

The Shareholder Letter is available on the Company's website at: http://tinyurl.com/GRSU-2016-letter

About GH Solutions (GreenHouse Solutions, Inc.)

GH Solutions is a science-based company focused on offering products to consumers within the burgeoning hemp health products industry. The Company has formulations that offer the benefits of botanicals like hemp seed oil in nutritional products for consumers, and has plans for future products incorporating a licensed probiotic application, when developed. The KOIOS Raspberry Wonder with Hemp beverage is offered through a joint venture with Koios LLC, which combined their formulas for nutritional products with hemp oil from GH Solutions. GH Solutions encourages all current and prospective shareholders to visit our website at: www.ghsolutionsinc.com or our Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/Greenhousesolutionsinc.

About KOIOS

The KOIOS product creators began developing their own nootropic formulas to combat ADHD and to eliminate harmful stimulants from their lives. After several years of study, they formulated the initial KOIOS drink formulation. KOIOS encourages people to visit their website to learn more: http://www.mentaltitan.com

