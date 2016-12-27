SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - December 27, 2016) - GPS Capital Markets, Inc. (www.gpsfx.com), a leading corporate foreign exchange brokerage firm expanded with a new office in the Chicago, Illinois metropolis this month.

GPS is also pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Jeff Niles. Mr. Niles has been hired as an FX Consultant to expand the GPS footprint in the Midwest region of the country.

Jeff Niles joins GPS with over 20 years in the foreign exchange business. Prior to joining GPS Capital Markets, Mr. Niles worked at Wells Fargo's FX department in Chicago as a Director. He also has worked for First Security Bank, the Bank of Toyko Mitsubishi and on the options trading floor at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. He has a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Northern Illinois University.

"We are excited to have Jeff join the GPS team! He brings more than two decades of background in the FX Markets and Corporate Hedging Strategies," said Ryan Gibbons, Managing Partner of GPS Capital Markets. "As we expand our presence in the Midwest we look forward to the opportunity of servicing our clients out of our new Chicago office."

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, INC.:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, GPS Capital Markets, Inc. provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world's leading financial institutions. GPS has offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix and overseas in London. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/26/11G126105/Images/JeffNiles-4200000ea2ac8eeba1f7ccea3c860560.jpg

