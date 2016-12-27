Atento Announces Prepayment of $30 Million of Brazilian Debentures

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM BPO) in Latin America, and one of the top three providers worldwide, today announced that on December 26, 2016, it made a $30.0 million (R$100 million) voluntary principal prepayment on its Brazilian debentures. This prepayment reduces the outstanding principal amount of the Brazilian debentures to $155.0 million as of December 26, 2016.

Mauricio Montilha, Atento's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "As we highlighted during our November earnings call, we expected to prepay $30 million of our Brazilian debentures, in addition to $32.0 million of scheduled principal debt payments during our fiscal fourth quarter. This debt reduction is another positive step in our phased approach to improve our balance sheet and our cost of capital, and to enhance our financial flexibility. By prepaying these loans now, we will reduce our cash interest expense in fiscal 2017 by $5.8 million pre-tax, or $0.05 per share on an adjusted basis. The prepayment of our higher-cost Brazilian debentures was made possible by our commitment to disciplined capital allocation and strict working capital management to improve free cash flow before net interest."

Montilha continued, "In addition, we are pleased that Fitch Ratings has recently reaffirmed its ratings for Atento Luxco ('BB'/Stable) and Atento Brasil ('AA-(bra)'/Stable), recognizing Atento's positive free cash flow generation and net leverage reduction over the medium term." A copy of Fitch Ratings' press release can be found at: https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1016808.

Upcoming Investor Events:

Alejandro Reynal , Chief Executive Officer, and Mauricio Montilha, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Morgan Stanley's Latin America Executive Conference in Miami, Florida , on January 11 and 12, 2017.

Mr. Montilha will participate in Credit Suisse's Latin America Investment Conference in São Paulo, Brazil , on January 31 and February 1, 2017 .

