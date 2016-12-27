EXCHANGE NOTICE 27.12.2016 BONDS
BONDS LISTING ON 28.12.2016
1 bonds issued by TAALERI OYJ will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 28.12.2016. Please find identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 27.12.2016 LAINAT
LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 28.12.2016
1 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 28.12.2016 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii TAALERI OYJ. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609714
BONDS LISTING ON 28.12.2016
1 bonds issued by TAALERI OYJ will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 28.12.2016. Please find identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 27.12.2016 LAINAT
LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 28.12.2016
1 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 28.12.2016 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii TAALERI OYJ. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609714