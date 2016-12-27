CORAL SPRINGS, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/27/16 -- Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTCQB: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™ in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market, and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain announced today that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Rik J Deitsch, has published a Shareholder Letter on the Company's website.

"As always, we have been very busy at Nutra Pharma," explained Rik J Deitsch, Chairman and CEO of Nutra Pharma Corporation. "2016 has been a watershed year for the company; we have been bringing in new management, new Directors and consultants to pave the way for real growth in 2017," he continued. "I wanted to take this opportunity to update our shareholders and the public on the accomplishments of the year, the status of the Company and briefly outline our goals and expectations for the coming months," he concluded.

The letter includes some of the following accomplishments made by the Company over the past year:

We expanded our Management team by bringing in Tri-State Capital Partners to help increase sales of our OTC products and work on potential sales to the US Government and Military.

We named Thomas W. Northrop as the Company's Senior Commercial Development Officer.

We appointed Dan Oran as our newest member of our Board of Directors.

We appointed Dale Vanderputten, PhD as our Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).

We announced a manufacturing alliance with Omnia Biologics to clone and produce alpha-cobratoxin for the production of RPI-78M for upcoming clinical trials in Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis.

We announced an agreement with DEG Productions for the marketing and distribution of our Over the Counter (OTC) drug for the treatment of pain in companion animals, Pet Pain-Away™.

We announced the initiation of an infomercial test campaign of Pet Pain-Away™.

The Shareholder Letter is available on the Company's website at: http://www.nutrapharma.com/Dec2016_shareholder_letter.pdf

About Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brands: Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

http://www.NutraPharma.com or

http://www.nyloxin.com

http://www.petpainaway.com

