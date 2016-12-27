NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - December 27, 2016) - Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a public company executing a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK, announced today the details of its upcoming annual shareholder meeting -- more fully described in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 21, 2016 -- which will be held at the offices of Citrin Cooperman & Co., LLP, located at 529 5th Av., New York, NY 10017, at 10:00 am Eastern Time on January 26, 2017.

"We are pleased to announce our first annual shareholder meeting since becoming a Nasdaq listed company," stated Brendan Flood, Executive Chairman at Staffing 360 Solutions. "In addition to electing our directors and say-on-pay items, we will be voting on various topics that range from changing our domicile from Nevada to Delaware, and increasing our authorized shares as we continue to grow our business. We look forward to holding our meeting in January and encourage our shareholders to review the full materials when voting by proxy."

Per the definitive proxy statement, all shareholders of record and beneficial owners as of the Company's record date, which was set to coincide with the close of business on December 16, 2016, will be entitled to vote at the annual shareholder meeting. Depending on whether an investor is a shareholder of record, or their shares are beneficially owned in "street name" through a bank or broker, each shareholder will either receive a physical package in the mail over the next several days, or separate instructions will be sent from their bank or broker according to their practice.

Proxy materials in each package will include the Proxy Statement, Proxy Voting Card and Fiscal 2016 Annual Report. Each shareholder may also review these materials by visiting www.proxyvote.com and entering the control number found on the Proxy Voting Card.

"Everyone's vote is important," continued Mr. Flood. "Whether or not you expect to attend the Annual Meeting, we request that every shareholder read the Proxy Statement and vote via mail, telephone or online as soon as practical, since voting by proxy will help ensure your representation and a quorum for the annual meeting."

The Company has engaged Broadridge for printing and vote processing, as well as Morrow Sodali to solicit proxies on behalf of the board of directors. If you have any questions about accessing materials or voting, please call 1-800-690-6903. For more information about the annual shareholder meeting and to vote online, please have your control number ready and visit: www.proxyvote.com.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) is a public company in the staffing sector engaged in the execution of a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the US and the UK. The Company believes the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions that will drive its annual revenues to $300 million. As part of its targeted consolidation model, the Company is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. For more information, please visit: www.staffing360solutions.com.

Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the timing and ability to enter into any additional acquisitions and expand our business, as well as the size of future revenue or trading volume or future access to capital markets. Although Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Specifically, in order for the Company to achieve annualized revenues of $300 million, the Company will need to successfully raise sufficient capital, to consummate additional target acquisitions, successfully integrate any newly acquired companies, organically grow its business, successfully defend any potential future litigation, as well as various additional contingencies, many of which are unknown at this time and generally out of the Company's control. The Company can give no assurance that it will be able to achieve these objectives. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions, our ability to access the capital markets on terms acceptable to us, or at all, our ability to comply with our contractual covenants, including in respect of our debt and other risks detailed from time to time in Staffing 360 Solutions' reports filed with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/27/11G126112/Images/finance_image-17eb16c42930a9948207cb728119e43a.jpg

Corporate Investor Contact:

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Darren Minton

Executive Vice President

646.507.5712

Email contact





Financial Contact:

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

David Faiman

Chief Financial Officer

646.507.5711

Email contact

