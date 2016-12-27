The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") has found that Melitho AB ("Melitho") has breached the Nasdaq First North Bond Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and has therefore decided that the bond loan issued by Melitho shall be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Bond Market no later than February 28, 2017.



The Disciplinary Committee concluded that Melitho has breached the Rulebook, including disclosures of financial reports, on a number of occasions and that a number of the shortcomings continued despite several remarks from Melitho's Certified Adviser and the Exchange. The breaches concerned items 2.2.4, 4.1 (b), 4.2 (a), 4.2 (d), 4.3 (b), 4.3 (c), 4.6 (b), 4.6 (c), 4.6 (d), 4.9 and 4.10 (a) of the Rulebook. According to the Disciplinary Committee, Melitho has obviously lacked the necessary organization and resources for information disclosure.



The Disciplinary Committee further concluded that the ongoing violations are harming, and have harmed, the market's and the public's confidence in the Exchange, Nasdaq First North and the Swedish securities market in general. According to the Disciplinary Committee, the fact that Melitho has taken measures with respect to its organization does not mean that Melitho can escape disciplinary sanctions for the violations. The number of breaches and the insufficient organization Melitho have had constitute a serious violation of the Rulebook and demonstrate a lack of respect for compliance with the Rulebook. Upon an overall assessment, the Disciplinary Committee therefore found that Melitho's bond loan shall be removed from trading no later than February 28, 2017.



A detailed description of the matter and the Disciplinary Committee's decision are available at:



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/listing/europe/surveillance/stockholm/disciplinarycommi ttee/decisions/



