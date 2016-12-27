The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") has ruled that CareDx, Inc. ("CareDx") has breached Nasdaq Stockholm's Takeover Rules (the "Takeover Rules") and has therefore ordered CareDx to pay a special fine of SEK 1,000,000.



On December 16, 2015, CareDx announced a public takeover offer (the "Offer") to the shareholders of Allenex AB ("Allenex"). Allenex's shares were admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm up until June 8, 2016.



Before the Offer was announced, CareDx undertook in writing, in the prescribed form, to comply with the Takeover Rules both in conjunction with the publication as well as during the implementation of the Offer. In this context, CareDx also undertook to comply with the Swedish Securities Council's interpretation and application of the Takeover Rules.



The Disciplinary Committee found that CareDx had breached items I.4, II.1 and II.3 of the Takeover Rules. The violations referred to shortcomings in connection with the publication of the Offer and shortcomings regarding necessary financing and preparations before the Offer. The latter had been concluded by the Swedish Securities Council in the statement AMN 2006:06.



As regards breaches of the Takeover Rules, the Disciplinary Committee can order the offeror, CareDx in this matter, to pay a special fine. With reference to the seriousness of the violations conducted by CareDx, the Disciplinary Committee found that a special fine amounting to SEK 1,000,000 should be imposed.



