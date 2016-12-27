Company Announcement no. 122, 2016 - Fixing of coupons with effect as from 1 January 2017

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 27, 2016 The coupons for the FRNs listed below will change taking effect 1 January 2017. The new coupons will be in force from 1 January 2017 - 30 June 2017.

FRNs without interest rate cap, CITA6, ISIN-codes:

DK0002032549, maturity 2018, new coupon as per 1 January 2017: 0.00% p.a.





DK0002033356, maturity 2018, new coupon as per 1 January 2017: 0.07% p.a.





DK0002036458, maturity 2019, new coupon as per 1 January 2017:

0.16% p.a.





FRNs without interest rate cap, CIBOR6, ISIN-codes:

DK0002033273, maturity 2017, new coupon as per 1 January 2017: 0.07% p.a.





DK0002032622, maturity 2018, new coupon as per 1 January 2017: 0.00% p.a.





DK0002033430, maturity 2018, new coupon as per 1 January 2017: 0.02% p.a.





DK0002036532, maturity 2019, new coupon as per 1 January 2017: 0.12% p.a.









FRNs (Bullet) with no interest rate cap, CIBOR6, ISIN codes

DK0002036375, maturity 2019, new coupon as per 1 January 2017: 0.12% p.a.









RNs with a 5 per cent interest rate cap, CF, ISIN-code:

DK0002026731, maturity 2021, new coupon as per1 January 2017: 0.4180% p.a.









FRNs with a 5 per cent interest rate cap, CF OA, ISIN-code:

DK0002026814, maturity 2021, new coupon as per 1 January 2017: 0.4180% p.a.





FRNs with a 3.5 per cent interest rate cap, CF OA, ISIN-code:

DK0002032705, maturity 2025, new coupon as per 1 January 2017: 0.3680% p.a.



Questions can be directed to Ole Hansen phone no. +45 55 47 38 69.

Yours faithfully

Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab

