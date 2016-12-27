Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-12-27 15:32 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In 2017, the consolidated financial results of AS Ekspress Grupp will be published as follows:



2016 Q4 Interim Report (unaudited) 28 February 2017



2016 Annual Report (audited) 27 March 2017



2017 Q1 Interim Report (unaudited) 28 April 2017



2017 Q2 Interim Report (unaudited) 31 July 2017



2017 Q3 Interim Report (unaudited) 31 October 2017



Additional information: Pirje Raidma CFO GSM: +372 56226633 e-mail: pirje.raidma@egrupp.ee