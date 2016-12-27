Helsinki, Finland, 2016-12-27 15:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE BULLETIN DECEMBER 27, 2016 at 16:30



AP-TELA OY, A SUBSIDIARY OF UUTECHNIC GROUP, STARTS CO-DETERMINATION NEGOTIATIONS



AP-Tela Oy, a subsidiary of Uutechnic Group, starts co-determination negotiations according to co-operation act of Finland. The negotiations are based on the restructuring of operations and on the financial and productive reasons of the company. Negotiations concern entire personnel. Possible terminations of employment contracts concern less than 10 persons and possible temporarily lay-offs will last less than 90 days. AP-Tela Oy has 44 employee.



In Uusikaupunki December 27, 2016



PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ



Board of Directors



Uutechnic Group is focused on improving the competitiveness of its customers by providing them advanced equipment technology and unique service concept worldwide. The product range includes agitators, different types of pressure vessels, process- and storage tanks, reactors and heat exchangers. Additionally different types of long welded and machined axially symmetrical parts as rolls, cylinders, tubes and cones.



The main industries are hydrometallurgy, mining-, pulp and paper-, food-, fertilizer-, other chemical industries and environmental technology.



Plc Uutechnic Group's subsidiaries are AP-Tela Oy, Japrotek Oy Ab, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.



