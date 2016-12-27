DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - December 27, 2016) - Methodist Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI) has opened a new outpatient-based imaging center in southeast Tarrant County. Located in Mansfield, the center offers the first high-field open MRI in the community.

"As an outpatient imaging partner, Methodist CDI in Mansfield is able to deliver high quality and cost- effective medical imaging care for our patients with fast, convenient service," says Methodist Mansfield President John Phillips, FACHE. "We are excited to have an entity affiliated with Methodist offering outpatient imaging services in the Mansfield service area."

Methodist CDI in Mansfield is located within the Alexander Medical Building at 2975 E. Broad Street, Suite 101. It offers high-field open MRI, low-dose CT, ultrasound and X-ray. The high-field open MRI is one of the most advanced open MRI system with magnet strength and image quality comparable to traditional high-field units. As an open scanner with 270 degrees of unobstructed views, patients can easily see out of the machine making an exam easier for those who are claustrophobic.

"The high-field open MRI provides exceptional quality and allows us to capture clear images and provide referring physicians the diagnostic information they need to provide the best care possible," said David, Leifer, M.D., Medical Director and Body Radiologist at Methodist CDI.

"When patients have a question about their health, they want answers now," said Pat Zadra, Sr. Vice President and General Manager at CDI. "By ensuring we have a strong network of outpatient imaging centers throughout the DFW area, we can give patients convenient access to high-quality, timely exams. That means they get fast, accurate answers to use with their providers to determine a path forward."

Methodist CDI operates six other outpatient-based diagnostic imaging centers in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

About Methodist Health System:

Guided by the founding principles of life, learning, and compassion, Dallas-based Methodist Health System (Methodist) provides quality, integrated health care to improve and save the lives of individuals and families throughout North Texas. Seven hospitals and 25 Methodist Family Health Centers and Medical Groups are among the facilities served by the nonprofit Methodist Health System, which is affiliated by covenant with the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church. Recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the fastest-growing health systems in America, Methodist continues to add facilities and services to enhance patient care along the entire continuum. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org. Connect through Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter at MethodistHealthSystem.org/SocialMedia.

About Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI)

CDI is one of the nation's leading providers of high-quality diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services through its network of imaging centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and mobile imaging solutions. The organization, with nearly 2,000 associates nationally, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the U.S. driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologists network, compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care, and superior service to referring providers and patients. CDI, which includes Insight Imaging and many market-based partnerships, is one of the nation's largest provider networks for radiology services and solutions. For more information on our locations, partners and services, visit myCDI.com/TX.

