UUTECHNIC GROUP REVISES ITS ESTIMATE FOR THE OPERATING PROFIT 2016



Uutechnic Group revises its estimate for the operating profit 2016 from previously announced on November 23, 2016.



AP-Tela Oy's remarkable project concerning a new product, mentioned in the stock exchange release on November 23, 2016, has been completed and the goods have been delivered as agreed. In the closing meeting of the project, additional costs to AP-Tela were agreed with the customer. These costs will weaken the Group's operating profit for the current fiscal year.



Uutechnic Group estimates that the operating profit of the Group will be at the level of 1.0 million euros. Uutechnic Group is still expecting that the operating profit of the subsidiaries excluding AP-Tela, will be positive and Group's turnover will be over 35.0 million euros.



Uutechnic Group is focused on improving the competitiveness of its customers by providing them advanced equipment technology and unique service concept worldwide. The product range includes agitators, different types of pressure vessels, process- and storage tanks, reactors and heat exchangers. Additionally different types of long welded and machined axially symmetrical parts as rolls, cylinders, tubes and cones.



The main industries are hydrometallurgy, mining-, pulp and paper-, food-, fertilizer-, other chemical industries and environmental technology.



Plc Uutechnic Group's subsidiaries are AP-Tela Oy, Japrotek Oy Ab, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.



Further information: Martti Heikkilä, CEO, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj +358 40 543 1324