This year, step up your game with clutch recipes loaded with bold flavor and plenty of heat.

One of the most popular party favorites is buffalo chicken dip. It is a must-have because it's creamy, cheesy and loaded with great-tasting buffalo flavor. Serve it up with fresh-cut celery or bell peppers, baby carrots, crackers and pita bread, and you'll add some kick to your sporty celebration. Plus, this recipe provides a way to include those traditional football flavors without the mess of hot wings.

A kick can make or break a game, and the right sauce can make or break your recipe. Not only is Frank's RedHot a game-day staple, it was the key ingredient in the first-ever buffalo wings back in 1964. It's an essential ingredient for any big game food lineup, so make sure you've got plenty on-hand.

Once you've got the dip prepared for kickoff, it's time to turn to something a little more unexpected. Round out your game-day lineup with an amazing flavor combination they won't see coming - something sweet, tangy and savory that brings just the right amount of heat: Sweet Chili Meatballs.

Bite-sized meatballs made with ginger, fresh cilantro, green onions and sweet chili sauce are baked before getting doused in even more sweet chili sauce, making them an irresistibly tasty addition to any game day spread. If the game heads into overtime, no need to worry because these meatballs will stay warm in the slow cooker all game long.

If you're looking for more big game tips and recipes to dazzle the crowd, check out franksredhot.com/recipes.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

2 cups shredded cooked chicken 1 package cream cheese (8 ounces), softened cup Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce or Buffalo Wings 1/2 Sauce 1/2 cup ranch dressing 1/2 cup crumbled bleu cheese or other shredded cheese green onions, chopped (optional)

Heat oven to 350 F.

In shallow, 1-quart baking dish, combine all ingredients.

Bake 20 minutes, or until mixture is heated through. Stir.

Garnish with chopped green onions, if desired. Serve with tortilla chips, crackers and/or vegetables.

Sweet Chili Meatballs

1 pound lean ground turkey or ground beef 1/3 cup Japanese panko crumbs or bread crumbs 1/4 cup cilantro, finely chopped 3 green onions, chopped 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, finely minced 1 large egg, beaten 1/2 teaspoon salt 12 ounces Frank's RedHot Sweet Chili Sauce, divided

Heat oven to 350 F.

Mix ground meat, panko crumbs, cilantro, green onion, ginger, egg, salt and 1/4 cup sweet chili sauce. Form into one-inch meatballs.

Place meatballs on lightly greased baking sheets.

Bake 20 minutes, turning once halfway through. Put meatballs in slow cooker on warm.

With slow cooker on low to keep meatballs warm, pour remaining sweet chili sauce over meatballs. Gently stir to coat.

