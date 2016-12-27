Technavio has published five research reports pertaining to the hardware and semiconductorsector, which feature markets that are estimated to depict a healthy growth in the next five years. The reports highlight the major market trends, drivers, challenges and several other factors that are expected to change market dynamics during the forecast period.

Excavator Market in Japan 2017-2021

The excavator market in Japan is anticipated to grow rapidly and post a CAGR of close to 18% during the forecast period. The increasing development of healthcare facilities and disaster prevention projects in Japan will drive the growth prospects for the excavator market during the forecast period. Since Japan is highly prone to frequent natural calamities such as earthquakes, the need for prevention projects and the demand for the excavators in the country increases. For instance, Japan is targeting to accomplish a disaster prevention project by 2018, which includes the field investigation for a landslide at 15,000 sites across the country. Another such prevention project that Japan has on its list includes the construction of 28,000 serviced homes for senior citizens, which is expected to be completed by 2025.

Global Inkjet Heads Market 2016-2020

Technavio's research analysts have projected that the global inkjet heads market will grow will grow steadily during the coming years and will post a CAGR of almost 4% by 2020. This market research analysis identifies the increase in demand for inkjet and wireless printers as one of the primary factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the inkjet printhead market. The introduction of advanced technologies such as UV-curable inkjets has resulted in increasing the demand for advanced inkjet printers that offer several benefits such as greater speed, low production costs, and a wide range of applications. Thus, the increase in demand for advanced printers will subsequently lead to the rise in sales of inkjet heads, propelling the growth of the market.

Global Mobile NAND Flash Market 2016-2020

Extensive research carried out by the analysts at Technavio has shown that the global mobile NAND flash market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period. This market research and analysis identifies the growth of multimedia applications as one of the primary factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the next four years. The mobile devices segment is constantly evolving, which results in the requirement for technological advancements in storage. Moreover, the introduction of the Internet of Things, where a mobile device is considered as the primary connecting device to other smart devices and the integration of technologies such as gesture recognition, augmented reality, and virtual reality in mobile devices also increase the demand for higher memory and processing power, in turn, augmenting the need for high-density NAND flash.

Foundry Market in India 2017-2021

Market research analysts at Technavio have predicted that the foundry market in India will grow steadily and post a CAGR of over 10% by 2021. This market research analysis identifies the increasing focus on technology upgrades to be one of the primary growth factors for this market. This market analysis estimates that the automotive sector will be the largest end-user segment for castings manufactured in the foundry market in India. Since 2010, the automotive industry in India has witnessed strong growth owing to the presence of a resilient end-user market, enhanced consumer sentiment, and return of satisfactory liquidity in the financial system. The high demand for lightweight automobiles in this region will result in the strong growth of this market during the forecast period.

Global Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market 2016-2020

According to Technavio's market research analysts, theglobal semiconductor process control equipment market will grow steadily at a CAGR of about 11% by 2020. This industry research report identifies the need for miniaturized electronic devices of high precision to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years. The need for compact electronic devices from various sectors including communication, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare has compelled semiconductor IC manufacturers to increase their R&D investments and develop new ICs that are smaller and offer enhanced performance. This increases the need to ensure the elimination of defects or impurities in the mask and wafer, which in turn, will lead to a rise in demand for semiconductor process control equipment such as inspection systems.

