On 9 February, PANDORA initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. Company announcement no. 281. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) no 2273/2003 of 22 December 2003 and from 3 July 2016 in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).



The purpose of the programme is to reduce PANDORAs share capital and to meet obligations arising from employee share option programmes.



Under the programme PANDORA will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 4,000 million in the period from 9 February to 31 December 2016.



PANDORA has not bought back any shares since 16 December 2016, cf. Company announcement no. 346. PANDORA has bought back a total of 4,641,992 shares during the share buyback programme with an accumulated transactional value of DKK 3,998 million.



The programme has now been completed.



PANDORA owns a total of 5,130,682 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.4% of the Company's share capital.



