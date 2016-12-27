Technavio has published three reports, including data center infrastructure management, virtual desktop infrastructure, and data center construction, categorized under the ICTsector. The reports highlight the major market trends, drivers, challenges, and several other factors that are expected to change market dynamics during the forecast period.

Technavio has published multiple reports on the ICT sector, highlighting markets that are expected to display considerable growth in the coming years.

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market 2016-2020

The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) marketis expected to witness an impressive growth and will post a CAGR of nearly 15% over the forecast period. With several technological advancements, such as cloud, big data, IoT, and virtualization, the data center environment is becoming increasingly complex. It has been estimated that nearly 20%-30% of resources are not being utilized properly, including comatose servers and storage and network infrastructure. In addition, a server running at its full capacity emits an enormous amount of heat that needs to be cooled down by the cooling infrastructure. DCIM solutions help in the optimum utilization of IT resources in a data center and helps the operations manager to allocate resources for optimum functionality, leading to its increased adoption over the forecast period.

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market 2017-2021

Technavio's research analysts have projected that the global virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) marketwill grow promisingly during the predicted period and post a CAGR of over 11% by 2021. The preference for workplace flexibility and business agility is a key factor spurring this market's growth over the forecast period. Globally, the IT environment is changing at a rapid pace, as are business needs and demands. Hence, enterprises have been compelled to continually evolve and streamline their processes to adapt to these changes. Most enterprises also prefer following a smooth workflow irrespective of hindrances, such as time zone barriers and changes in work locations. They also want to ensure access to official and confidential data through the personal devices of their workforce. VDI environment eliminates the need to manage thousands of individual systems and allows centralized management of resources in enterprise data centers or server rooms.

Global Data Center Construction Market 2016-2020

Extensive research carried out by the analysts at Technavio has shown that the global data center construction marketwill grow steadily during the next four years and will post an impressive CAGR of nearly 13% by 2020. Over the last few years, several government organizations around the world have established data centers for their operations. For instance, in the US, almost all state and local government agencies operate data centers across the country. Many CSPs and colocation vendors are involved in building data centers for government agencies. Moreover, with the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, big data analytics, and the IoT, the market is witnessing an increasing construction of data centers. Also, many colocation and managed cloud hosting providers are allocating private spaces in their data centers for government agencies to offer cloud and big data analytics, which will, in turn, contribute to the growth of this market in the coming years.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.





