NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/27/16 -- Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP recently announced the hire of James M. Sullivan, as a Partner in the firm's Bankruptcy and Creditors' Rights practice group.

At Windels Marx, James will focus on corporate restructuring, distressed situations, and complex commercial disputes. He acts as outside general counsel to a number of his clients in a broad range of industries, representing them in connection with a host of transactions and litigation matters, including corporate, M&A, finance, real estate, employment, litigation, and other matters. On the transactional side, he counsels borrowers and lenders in matters involving corporate and acquisition financing. He also appears before numerous federal and state courts throughout the country on these matters.

Managing Partner, Robert J. Luddy, said: "James and his practice are a great fit for our form on a number of levels. His experience in international insolvencies in particular complements our existing practice mix and clients. We are delighted to have James join the firm."

A significant portion of James' practice also involves an international component, counseling foreign businesses from Europe, Asia and South America in connection with US transactions and business disputes, as well as in contested matters and international insolvencies. Some of the international insolvencies in which James has been involved include Parmalat, Daewoo, Refco, Lehman, Fairfield, and Petroplus.

"I am very enthusiastic about the opportunity to join Windels Marx's Bankruptcy and Creditor's Rights team," said James. "This will be a great chance to help expand and broaden the practice group across various industries, while using excellent resources that are already available at the firm, both in their New York and New Jersey offices."

Prior to joining Windels Marx, James was Partner at Moses & Singer's Business Reorganization, Bankruptcy and Creditors' Rights practice group for six years, where he guided clients through the complexities of corporate restructuring and bankruptcy, as well as distressed situations and complex commercial disputes. He brings a wealth of experience representing creditors' committees, corporate debtors, banks, secured and unsecured creditors, trustees and distressed investors in large Chapter 11 cases, where he has handled a range of cases for his clients in litigation, trial and mediation. Before Moses & Singer, James was at Arent Fox and McDermott Will & Emery.

Listed as a New York Super Lawyers®, James is rated AV Preeminent™ in his field by Martindale-Hubbell. He has been described by one client as "a smart lawyer who understands business issues and is always on his clients' side."

James is a member and an officer in the Insolvency section of the International Bar Association, as well as a registered mediator at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York. He received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Centre and his B.A from Boston College.

With offices in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP is a full-service law firm formed in the mid-nineteenth century. Today, Windels represents domestic and international clients in banking and finance, energy and environment, government and tobacco interests, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, real estate, technology and intellectual property and transportation. Learn more at www.windelsmarx.com.

