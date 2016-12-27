MILFORD, CT--(Marketwired - December 27, 2016) - Leap the Pond, a leading provider of Intacct-based accounting solutions for growing organizations, today announced that is has been selected among Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2016. The prestigious honor recognizes a select group of financial software organizations serving the mid-market based on their achievements in the areas of growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation.

"We are honored to be included among Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2016," said Leap the Pond President David Furth. "Being named to this select list underscores our commitment to help our clients optimize their financial operations and maximize business opportunities."

According to Bob Scott, executive editor of The Progressive Accountant and publisher of Bob Scott's Insights, "Each year, 100 VAR Stars are selected from the best organizations that market financial software. It's always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business."

The honor caps off a year of growth and industry recognition for Leap the Pond. The company has significantly expanded its client base; was named VAR Partner of the Year by Intacct, the leading provider of cloud-based ERP software; and received Intacct's 2016 Presidents Club distinction.

About Leap the Pond

Leap the Pond delivers Intacct-based accounting solutions for growing organizations. It brings deep senior-level expertise in accounting, accounting operations and software implementation to help customers solve today's pressing challenges, such as revenue recognition, project accounting, fund accounting, multi-entity consolidation, multi-system integration, and external and internal reporting. Since 2008, Leap the Pond has implemented Intacct on more than 250 organizations. More information can be found at www.leapthepond.com.

