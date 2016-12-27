Waterford Recognizes Global Citizen with "Gift of Kindness" Award for the Organization's Outstanding Global Contributions

This year, Waterford, Times Square New Year's Eve and revelers across the world will celebrate expressions of kindness and a sense of unity as they ring in the New Year together with the "Gift of Kindness." This is the fourth gift in the 10-year "Greatest Gifts" series that will decorate the Waterford Times Square New Year's Eve Ball through 2023. Each annual gift of the series reflects a unique theme that encompasses inspiring and globally cherished sentiments during the holiday season.

In the spirit of this year's gift, Waterford is honored to present Global Citizen, an official partner of Times Square New Year's Eve 2017, with the "Gift of Kindness" award for their remarkable efforts to end extreme poverty by 2030 and promote global change.

"New Year's Eve is a holiday that encourages us to reflect upon the year and come together as we look to the year ahead. I am truly inspired by the 'Gift of Kindness' and what it holds for our future. This gift enriches our souls, promotes understanding and strengthens the bonds of humanity," said Michael Craig, President, Scandinavian Living and English Crystal Living, Americas, Fiskars Living. "Global Citizen embodies this kindness and unity as a leader in global change. The incredible impact they have made, and continue to make, is one to be recognized, which is why we're honored to present them with the 'Gift of Kindness' award."

Co-Founder of Global Citizen, Simon Moss, accepted the "Gift of Kindness" award on behalf of the organization at today's annual Installation press conference in New York City.

"I am honored to accept the 'Gift of Kindness' award on behalf of the millions of Global Citizens who take actions on a daily basis to solve the world's biggest challenges," said Simon Moss, Co-Founder of Global Citizen. "When Global Citizens see unequal treatment, they speak out. When they see disparate access of marginalized and vulnerable populations, they take action. That kindness and concern Global Citizens show for human suffering propels our work forward and moves us closer to a world characterized by sustainable development."

For 17 years, the iconic Waterford Ball has counted down to the New Year, inspiring celebration and merriment throughout the world. Each year, 288 of the 2,688 crystal panels that adorn the Waterford Ball are updated to feature the newest pattern of the series of crystal sentiments, creating a quilt work design. The "Gift of Kindness" pattern is composed of a band of touching rosettes supported on a base of thumbprint olives and rich diamond cutting, capturing a sense of unity and togetherness. The fronds of the rosette reach out to form a chain, or a bonding circle, in an expression of kindness for the year to come.

The new, signature-cut design on the Waterford Ball is revealed throughout the 2017 Waterford Times Square Holiday Collection, starting with gifts at $45.00 USD. The "Gift of Kindness" banded-rosettes pattern brings a sense of unity and togetherness to life in a crystal ball ornament, a disk ornament, flute pairs (clear and ruby cased), an engraved vase, a snow globe and replica ornaments.

The 2017 Waterford Ball will drop at midnight on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, ringing in the New Year with a crowd of approximately one million people in Times Square and the more than one billion people that tune in across the world.

For more information on the Waterford Times Square Ball, please visit http://timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/about-the-new-years-eve-ball/index.aspx

For more information on the 2017 Waterford Times Square Holiday Collection, please visit http://www.waterford.com/shop/holiday/by-collection/waterford-times-square.

About WWRD

WWRD is a leading provider of luxury home and lifestyle products worldwide, with well-recognized brands including Waterford, Wedgwood, Royal Doulton, Royal Albert and Rogaška. WWRD maintains unique licensing arrangements with some of the most high profile designers and innovators in the home and lifestyle market, including Vera Wang, Jasper Conran, Monique Lhuillier, John Rocha, Gordon Ramsay, Donna Hay, Jo Sampson and Miranda Kerr. Our products are distributed through premium department stores and independent retailers and wholesalers around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, Canada, Australia and Ireland. WWRD is the proud holder of the Royal Warrants by Appointment for tableware and giftware to Her Majesty The Queen for Wedgwood, and to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and Her Majesty The Queen for Royal Doulton. WWRD was recently acquired by the Fiskars Corporation. www.wwrd.com.

Fiskars Making the everyday extraordinary

Fiskars serves consumers and customers around the world with a brand portfolio of globally recognized brands including Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford, and Wedgwood. Building on our mission to create a family of iconic lifestyle brands, Fiskars' vision is to create a positive, lasting impact on our quality of life. Please visit www.fiskarsgroup.com for more information.

About Times Square New Year's Eve

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment are the organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge and distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life. Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times Square and the New Year's Eve Ball.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is a social action platform for a global generation that wants to solve the world's biggest challenges. On the platform Global Citizens can learn about issues, take action on what matters most and join a community committed to social change. We believe we can end extreme poverty by 2030, because of the collective actions of Global Citizens across the world. Over the last five years, Global Citizens around the world have taken over six million actions to solve the world's biggest challenges. To date, the actions by our global community have resulted in 120 commitments and policy announcements from leaders, including financial aid valued at over $25 billion that will directly impact the lives of 656 million people.

