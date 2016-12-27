Technavio analysts forecast the education apps market in the USto grow at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new report on the education apps market in the US from 2016-2020.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the education apps marketin the USfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from sales of education apps to educational institutions.

Governments in countries such as the US, the UK, and China are strongly supporting educational institutions to adopt e-learning and m-learning. This has led to the development of m-learning innovations, such as education apps, which map course curricula, e-textbooks, online communities, and intranet to the mainstream education system. This is encouraging vendors to develop education apps of all levels of complexities and on a variety of topics.

Technavio educationanalysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the education apps market in the US:

Augmented adoption of smartphones and tablets

Increased use in STEM education

Growing demand for e-learning

Rising demand for virtual schools

The increase in the adoption of smartphones and tablets by students and parents has led to the growth of the education apps market. The demand for smartphones and tablets has increased considerably in the academic sector, steadily replacing notebooks and desktops.

Jhansi Mary, a lead education technologyanalyst at Technavio, says, "Vendors are manufacturing educational smartphones and tablets that incorporate unique features suitable to the needs of students and teachers. These devices are more reliable than notebooks because of their ease in mobility and their functionality as a mobile computing device

Increased use in STEM education

Education apps offer a learning platform that can provide students with a quick and hassle-free learning arrangement of various STEM topics. Globally, developed and developing regions are strongly emphasizing on improving education on STEM-related subjects. This focus is rising due to the extensive talent deficit foreseen in these segments during the next five years.

"In 2013, the US government developed a CoSTEM initiative, which involves investments to improve content quality and faculty skills to improve STEM learning outcomes. On this backdrop, leading and emerging app developers are investing heavily in creating numerous apps for the STEM segment," adds Jhansi.

Growing demand for e-learning

E-Learning has helped transform conventional learning methods. The evolved education system is strongly supported by digitization and IT, which reduces generalization of education content and paves the way for customized learning. This learning model will evolve only when students and faculty break the traditional learning environment norm.

The adoption of gadgets such as tablets and laptops by students paved the way for digital textbooks. This facilitated the implementation of learning management system (LMS) to better manage content, student data, and performance assessment. Furthermore, as these gadgets supports uninterrupted internet connectivity, learners can share and discuss their learnings on various platforms anytime, anywhere.

Rising demand for virtual schools

Among the various e-learning methodologies, learning through full-time virtual schools is gaining momentum in the global education market. This is mainly because of its ability to enhance the learning experience with different types of content such as video, audio, and simulation. It also facilitates real-time interactive sessions with fellow learners and trainers from related fields and other regions under one platform.

Top vendors:

Edmodo

Lumos Labs

Rosetta Stone

WizIQ



