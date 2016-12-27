Regulatory News:

Electro Power Systems SA ("EPS", the "Group", EPS: PA) a technology pioneer in clean-energy storage solutions, announces that top management has purchased a total of 160,000 shares of EPS, divided as follows: 110,000 shares to Massimo Preltz Oltramonti (Chairman of the Board of Directors), 30,000 shares to Paolo Bonetti (Chief Financial Officer), 10,000 shares to Andrea Rossi (Chief Business Officer) and 10,000 to Michela Costa (Executive Vice President of Operations).

These transactions, completed during the month of December on the over-the-counter market, have already been notified in compliance with the applicable regulation.

The purchase of shares by the top management demonstrates trust towards the Group's fundamentals.

About Electro Power Systems

Electro Power Systems (EPS:PA) operates in the sustainable-energy sector, specializing in hybrid-storage solutions that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source.

Thanks to a technology covered by 125 patents and applications together with more than 10 years of R&D, the Group has developed vertically integrated hybrid energy storage solutions to stabilize electrical grids heavily penetrated by renewable sources and to power off-grid areas in emerging economies at a lower cost. EPS provides clean-energy solutions that reduce electricity bills without the need for any subsidy or incentive scheme.

The Group's mission is to unlock the energy transition by mastering the intermittency of renewable energy sources. By providing cutting-edge systems to control the intermittency of renewables enhanced by storage technologies and its unique hydrogen storage platform, which enables longer autonomy without resorting to diesel or gas-fuelled generators, the Group enables communities to be powered by renewable energies 24/7 more cleanly and less expensively. EPS is listed on the French regulated market, Euronext, is part of the CAC® Mid Small and the CAC® All-Tradable indices and has registered offices in Paris and research, development and manufacturing in Italy. The Group has installed and under commissioning more than 10.5 MW of grid-connected energy storage systems, 8.6 MW of hybrid power plants powered exclusively by renewables plus storage and 3 MW of hybrid systems with hydrogen, for an aggregate output of 46.3 MWh and 22.1 MW in 21 countries, including the United States and countries in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

