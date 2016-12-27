GEP Honored As Industry-Leading Provider Of Integrated Procurement Solutions In New HfS Research Report







- Pace-setting GEP gets particularly high marks for technology integration in transformational strategies and technology management





- GEP's procurement transformation capabilities-- strategy through program design and implementation, and technology-- are key value drivers





- GEP highlighted in "Winner's Circle" in key annual report on procurement services providers by HfS, a leading outsourcing research firm

CLARK, New Jersey, Dec. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --GEP, a leading provider ofcomprehensive procurement servicesandprocurement softwareto Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that it has again been named a winner in the latest HfS Blueprint Report: Procurement-as-a-Service 2016.

Boston-based HfS Research, which authors and publishes the Blueprint Report series, is a leading analyst firm in the procurement outsourcing sector, and an authority on global IT and BPO services, with specific focus on global business services, digital transformation, autonomics and outsourcing.

In this report, GEP was recognized for its breadth, depth and outstanding strengths in several areas, includingprocurement strategy, sourcing and category management, contract and supplier management, and for substantial muscle inprocurement operations.

"GEP has consistentlybeen aleading service providerin the move to procurement as-a-service," said Derk Erbé, vice president of research at HfS and lead analyst on the report. "With astrong vision for the future of procurement, paired with deep procurement knowledge and capabilities, and a comprehensiveprocurement software platform, GEPdelivers transformational procurementvalue to clients across the world."

Success factors behind the company's rapid and sustained growth, according to HfS, include highly effective use of procurement technology, standout innovation in service delivery, and comprehensive global procurement services capabilities.

GEP is consistently recognized by analysts as a leader in procurement and supply chain advisory and consulting, managed procurement services and S2P (source-to-pay) procurement software, where the firm's cloud-native SMART by GEP software platform is recognized widely for its pace-setting innovations.

"GEP unites the disparate and complex elements of procurement transformation - strategy, managed services and technology - into one fully integrated and complete solution," said Al Girardi, global vice president of marketing and analyst relations at GEP. "GEP provides not only better transparency, accountability and speed to value, but greater and more sustainable overall business value," added Girardi.

About HfS Research

HfS Research is "The Services Research Company" - the leading analyst authority and global community for business operations and IT services. The firm helps enterprises validate and improve their global operations with world-class research,benchmarkingand peer networking.

HfS coined the terms "The As-a-Service Economy" and "OneOffice", which describe HfS Research's vision for the future of global operations and the impact of cognitive automation and digital technologies. With specific practice areas focused on the digitization of business processes and design thinking, intelligent automation and outsourcing, HfS analysts apply industry knowledge in healthcare, life sciences, retail, manufacturing, energy, utilities, telecommunications and financial services to form a real viewpoint of the future of business operations.

HfS Research was named Independent Analyst Firm of the Year 2016 by the Institute of Industry Analyst Relations which voted on 170 other leading analysts. In addition, HfS was namedAnalyst Firm of the Year 2016, alongside Gartner and Forrester, by leading analyst observer Influencer Relations.

About GEP

GEP is a diverse, creative team of people passionate about procurement. We invest ourselves entirely in our clients' success, creating strong collaborative relationships that deliver extraordinary value year after year. We deliver practical, effective procurement services and procurement software that enable procurement leaders to maximize their impact on business operations, strategy and financial performance.

Honored as Best Supplier at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP regularly wins accolades as both a provider of a broad range of procurement services and innovative procurement software. Among its recent distinctions, GEP has been named Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix of Procurement Services Providers, Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix of Global Procurement BPO Service Providers, Winner in the HfS Blueprint Report on Procurement Outsourcing Providers, Leader in the ALM Vanguard Reports on Procurement and Supply Chain Consulting, as well as one of Spend Matters 50 Companies to Know and to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 100.

Clark, NJ-based GEP has 12 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

To learn more about our comprehensive range of consulting and managed services, please visitwww.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native sourcing and procurement software platform, please visitwww.smartbygep.com

