According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global programmatic advertising display market is expected to reach USD 80.25 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 18%.

This research report titled 'Global Programmatic Advertising Display Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of online advertisements programmatically.

The global video advertising market has moved from traditional TV to newer platforms such as online and mobile devices for video consumption. This has made it possible for brands to connect with their audience on a more personal level. Programmatic video advertising is an effective way to connect with consumers. Earlier, brands were reluctant to spend large amounts on programmatic video advertising because of the lack of available premium inventory. However, with the rapid growth in automated guaranteed and invitation-only auctions, video advertising is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Technavio'smedia and entertainmentanalysts categorize the global programmatic advertising display market into four major segments by auction type. They are:

Unreserved fixed-rate

Invitation-only

Automated guaranteed

Open auction

The top three auction type segments for the global programmatic advertising display market are:

Global programmatic advertising display market by open auction

Open auction is a public sale where publishers allow buyers to participate in the auction. The buyer can assess the available inventory and bid accordingly. It reflects the winning bid's ad on publishers' websites. Open auction is likely to continue to dominate the global programmatic advertising display market during the forecast period.

According to Ujjwal Doshi, a leadpublishing and advertising analyst from Technavio, "With an increasing number of vendors venturing into the digital segment, publishers can get the best price for their inventory through open auction. It allows publishers to monetize on the excessive inventory

Global programmatic advertising display market by automated guaranteed

Automated guaranteed allows publishers to reserve the inventory while keeping the price fixed. The campaign trafficking process and request for proposal are automated, and the agreement is reached directly through API calls. The growth potential for automated guaranteed is significant as the inventory in this segment represents premium advertisements such as Super Bowl, homepage takeover, and the pre-launch page of a website.

"In addition, in this type of programmatic advertising, publishers feel that they are turning their highest quality and demand inventories into a commodity by auctioning them. This helps publishers sell their inventory at a niche price to a limited number of vendors," says Ujjwal.

Global programmatic advertising display market by invitation-only

An invitation-only programmatic is a private marketplace that is similar to an open auction in pricing, barring the fact that the auction is limited to only a reserved set of buyers. The deals are more exclusive, and the invitation depends on the profile of the buyers.

The ability to provide more control over ads that are being run is a major growth driver for the invitation-only programmatic advertising display market. This is primarily because publishers are aware of the type of ads that are going to run on their inventory. The relativity of ads is high due to which advertisers are willing to bid more to get their ads placed.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

AOL

BrightRoll

SpotXchange

Tremor Video

TubeMogul

