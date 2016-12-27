Technavio's latest report on the global radiation detection products marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Radiation detection equipment is part of the project used for effectively processing radioactive waste. New techniques are being developed to improve plant efficiency for processing radioactive wastes. These not only helps to have a cleaner environment but also helps agencies and governments save a lot of money that is used for processing radioactive wastes.

Navin Rajendra, an industry expert from Technavio, specializing in research on embedded systems sector, says, "China is the leading country in APAC, driving the growth of the market for radiation detection products used for a number of industrial applications like measuring nuclear radiation and handling nuclear wastes

The top three emerging trends driving the global radiation detection products market according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor research analysts are:

Advances in technology have resulted in improvements in semiconductor fabrication process, availability and development of nano-materials, improvement in transistor development scaling from 22 nanometers (nm) to 14 nm and now 10 nm, and improvement in connectivity solutions (especially the wireless connectivity such as 3G and 4G and the upcoming 5G). All these advances have enabled the manufacturers of radiation detection products to launch new designs and products.

"With such technological advances, vendors allow the end-users of radiation detection products to get optimized, efficient products that provide integration of the radiation detection solutions for personnel, area, and environmental monitoring into a single solution," according to Navin.

Innovations in radiation detection materials and the development of new technologies for detecting and quantifying ionizing radiations have made radiation detection methods sophisticated. Some of the materials used in radiation detectors include scintillators (crystal detectors), high purity germanium, doped silicon (semiconductor detectors), radioisotope tritium or helium 3 as neutron detectors, and other techniques such as low-tech photographic films or track-etch detectors and exotic bubble detectors are emerging based on adaptations of MOSFET and dRAM technologies.

As the market for radiation detection products for domestic security and medical imaging is growing, it has led to the development of new radiation detection materials and improvements in the existing materials.

Radiography equipment and nuclear medicine enable early detection of cancers and tumors. However, the dose rate and dose magnitude also have a significant effect on malignancy induction, particularly for low linear energy transfer (LET) radiations. It is proven that exposure to small repetitive doses at lower dose rates has a lower risk of radiation-induced malignancy than a single large exposure.

Hence, the amount of radiation exposure to which human body has to be directly exposed is also important while curing cancer or abnormal cell growth. Radiation detection equipment is thus being used in special cases with controlled dosage to humans.

The key vendors are as follows:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mirion Technologies

Landauer

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

