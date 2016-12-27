BOISE, ID--(Marketwired - December 27, 2016) - Mountain America Credit Union is inviting all families to come and enjoy New Year's Eve celebrations at the new heated family tent at the Idaho Potato Drop. The celebration will be held at Capitol Park at the Statehouse in downtown Boise. Activities will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the Idaho Potato dropping at midnight.

Mountain America is sponsoring the new addition to the Idaho Potato Drop. The free family tent is a large-capacity heated tent complete with educational and interactive entertainment from various vendors. The heated family tent is part of several new additions to this year's event, including the debut of the all-new high-tech internally lit GlowTato dropping at midnight. This year's event will also include multiple live music acts on the University of Idaho main stage, street performers, family-friendly areas, food and drink vendors, professional wrestling by Idaho Wrestle Club, the Nampa Civic Center VIP tent, the Toyota Rail Jam, a USASA-sanctioned Olympic pre-qualifer event in a snow park provided by Gateway Parks, and heating provided by Tates Rents. The evening ends with an enhanced, world-class live fireworks display.

"The Idaho Potato Drop puts Idaho on the map as a world destination for New Year's Eve. With music, sports, fun, fireworks and a true VIP experience, this event promotes community and commerce in Idaho while creating awareness for local charities and Idaho's beloved Potato," says Idaho Potato Drop CEO Dylan Cline. "We are grateful for the support of sponsors like Mountain America who help keep this event free for families to enjoy."

"Mountain America wants to help Idaho continue to be a great place to live by supporting the communities we serve," says Vice President of Branches for Idaho, Tim Toy. "That's why we're excited to support the first heated family tent at the Idaho Potato Drop. It has become such a celebrated community event and a great way to usher in the new year. We hope this makes it possible for even more families to come out and enjoy the festivities from the comfort of a heated tent."

For more information about the celebration, visit www.idahopotatodrop.com.

About the Idaho Potato Drop

The Idaho New Year's Commission hosts Idaho's signature New Year's Eve celebration to ring in the new year with a lasting tradition that puts Idaho on the map as a world destination for New Year's Eve. Every year, the Idaho Potato Drop makes world news in publications reaching over 500 million people worldwide. With music, sports, fun, fireworks and a true VIP experience, this event promotes community and commerce in Idaho while creating awareness for local charities and Idaho's beloved Potato. A portion of all proceeds are donated every year to local non-profit companies in need. To help raise money for this effort and future events, please purchase VIP tickets, t-shirts, sweaters and gear or be a hero and donate at the Potato Drop Shop.

About Mountain America

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $5.9 billion in assets and serves more than 700,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, 86 branches in five states and access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America offers a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Angela Nelson

(208) 493-0131

Email contact

