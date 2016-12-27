Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2016) - Brad Krizan, Western Regional President of Premiere Suites, shares how this company is an alternative to staying in a hotel for long term accommodations.





Premiere Suites is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Jan 9-22, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Founded in 1999, Premiere Suites is Canada's largest provider of 'extended stay' temporary residences. The company now offers clients a selection of over 1,500 fully-furnished suites in 38 city centres across the country - cost-reduced alternatives to luxury hotel accommodations in prime locations for employee relocations, home insurance claims, project assignments, and extended stays. From studio units to three bedroom townhouses, our luxury temporary living solutions provide more of the amenities of home. https://premieresuites.com/

