Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|
Transaction
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.19
|FR0010259150
|2827
|68.34
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.19
|FR0010259150
|38
|68.30
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.19
|FR0010259150
|284
|68.30
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.19
|FR0010259150
|51
|68.30
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.20
|FR0010259150
|3200
|68.24
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.20
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.20
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.20
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.21
|FR0010259150
|3100
|68.38
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.21
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.21
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.21
|FR0010259150
|0
|NA
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.22
|FR0010259150
|503
|68.20
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.22
|FR0010259150
|1753
|68.19
|MSTX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.22
|FR0010259150
|481
|68.26
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.22
|FR0010259150
|363
|68.22
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.23
|FR0010259150
|661
|68.21
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.23
|FR0010259150
|1452
|68.02
|MSTX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.23
|FR0010259150
|71
|68.31
|MSPL
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.23
|FR0010259150
|449
|68.21
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2016.12.23
|FR0010259150
|467
|68.19
|TRQX
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
IPSEN
Aymeric Le Chatelier
Executive Vice President, Finance
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 53 55
E-mail: aymeric.le.chatelier@ipsen.com
or
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
or
Olivier Jochem
Company Secretary
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 51 31
E-mail:olivier.jochem@ipsen.com
or
Fabien Puibarreau
Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com