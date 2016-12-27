Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares

acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.19 FR0010259150 2827 68.34 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.19 FR0010259150 38 68.30 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.19 FR0010259150 284 68.30 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.19 FR0010259150 51 68.30 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.20 FR0010259150 3200 68.24 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.20 FR0010259150 0 NA BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.20 FR0010259150 0 NA CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.20 FR0010259150 0 NA TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.21 FR0010259150 3100 68.38 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.21 FR0010259150 0 NA BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.21 FR0010259150 0 NA CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.21 FR0010259150 0 NA TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.22 FR0010259150 503 68.20 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.22 FR0010259150 1753 68.19 MSTX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.22 FR0010259150 481 68.26 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.22 FR0010259150 363 68.22 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.23 FR0010259150 661 68.21 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.23 FR0010259150 1452 68.02 MSTX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.23 FR0010259150 71 68.31 MSPL IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.23 FR0010259150 449 68.21 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2016.12.23 FR0010259150 467 68.19 TRQX

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

